Cabinet to give bonus of over Rs 3.7k cr to non-gazetted govt employees
The bonus will be given in a single installment, through Direct Benefit Transfer, before 'Vijayadashami'
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved productivity linked bonus and non-productivity bonus for the financial year 2019-20 for over 30 lakh non-gazetted employees.
The bonus will be given in a single installment, through Direct Benefit Transfer, before 'Vijayadashami'. It will cost the government a total of Rs 3,737 crore and benefit a total of 3.67 crore non-gazetted employees.
This comes as a reason to cheer for the government employees ahead of the festive season.
On October 12, the finance minister announced a number of measures to induce government employees to spend in the upcoming festive season, including a 'LTC Cash Voucher Scheme' and a 'Special Festival Advance Scheme'.
Keep scrolling to read more news
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe