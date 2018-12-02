CAC may conduct women's team head coach interviews

cricket

"It is the job of the CAC to appoint the head coach for the men's and women's teams. So far, there has been no communication on this to the CAC, though," a BCCI source said

Ramesh Powar and Mithali Raj

While the Supreme Court-appointed CoA has kept mum over the Raj v Powar controversy and have not scheduled any meeting with the women's team management to discuss the current issues, it is learnt that the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) may conduct the interviews of shortlisted candidates. The CAC consists of greats, Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman.

Mithali slams 62

Mithali Raj led from the front, slamming a 68-ball 62 as the skipper helped Railways crush Goa by 172 runs in the opening match of the Senior Women's One Day League at Chukkapalli, Andhra Pradesh on Saturday. Raj's teammate Punam Raut scored 104 as opener to post 244 for four. Goa were skittled out for 72 in 44.1 overs, thanks to Poonam Yadav's 6-8.