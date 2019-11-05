Cafe calls two-year old kid 'terrifying', issues apology

This image has been used for representational purposes only

A New Zealand woman was left insulted after a cafe described their 2-year-old daughter as 'terrifying' on a receipt.

Kimberley Sze suspected that she had been overcharged at Coffee Supreme in Christchurch and asked for the receipt. The employee had typed, "Fam w the terrifying kid."

Mr Sze took to social media to slam the note and called it disrespectful. She also called them out for overcharging.

"Writing 'family with the terrifying kid' on our ticket AND intentionally overcharging us... nice one." She also added that her daughter was polite and friendly at the cafe.

"She's never been a terror, never had a meltdown, never caused any problems and the same people working today always comment on how cute and sweet she is."

After the incident, the chain issued an apology to Ms Sze and offered her a full refund on the meal. They also put up a post on Facebook and wrote, "We are incredibly sorry and wish to apologise publicly."

They also added that they would hand out coffees and chocolate drinks to young children and their parents till the weekend.

