Cake delight! Katrina Kaif's lockdown birthday seems like a 'sweet' celebration

A day after her birthday, Katrina Kaif shared a glimpse of the celebration at her Bandra home. The actor turned a year older on Thursday. She took to Instagram to post a photograph with the birthday cakes. Kaif made sure not to include any snapshots of those who made her big day special. Smart Kat knows how to avoid controversies.

The actress received loads of love and wishes on social media. From Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal to Salman Khan, many Bollywood celebrities extended their hearty wishes.

On the professional front, Kaif completed 15 years in the Hindi film industry this year. Her first Hindi film was Ram Gopal Varna's Sarkar, and in the same month, she had Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya with Salman Khan, Sushmita Sen, and Sohail Khan. She became one of the most bankable stars in the business after the consecutive successes of films like Namaste London, Apne, Partner, Welcome, Race, Singh Is Kinng, New York, and Ajay Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani.

The 37-year-old actor was last seen in Salman Khan starrer 'Bharat.' She will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's next cop-universe flick 'Sooryavanshi' opposite actor Akshay Kumar.

Other than that, Kaif is now all set to be India's first female Superhero in Ali Abbas Zafar's massively ambitious project. We have seen her moves and moving performances, now time to see how she saves the world!

