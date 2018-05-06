Cal Crutchlow wins MotoGP pole position for Spanish GP

Britain's Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda) on Saturday won pole position for the Spanish Grand Prix, after clocking the fastest time in the second MotoGP qualifying session



Crutchlow's fastest lap around the Jerez-Angel Nieto circuit was one minute and 37.653 seconds, coming in 0.259 seconds ahead of Spain's Dani Pedrosa (Repsol Honda), followed by France's Johann Zarco (Monster Yamaha Tech 3), reports Efe.

The defending MotoGP champion, Spain's Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda), came in fifth, while the current championship leader and fastest in the first qualifying session, Italy's Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati), finished eighth.

