California scorched by raging wildfires, death roll up by 11

Two blazes mercilessly charring northern California have grown so rapidly that they became the US state's largest in recorded history, authorities said. Collectively dubbed the Mendocino Complex, the wildfires have burned through 283,800 acres — an area nearly the size of the sprawling city of Los Angeles — and are just 30 per cent contained, according to state fire authority. Pic/AFP

