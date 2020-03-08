Call me, may be (not)?

Justine Haupt, 34, builds tools for space exploration for a living, but she hates smartphones. So, she built a cellphone that is down to earth. "I work in technology but I don't like the culture around smartphones," said Haupt to the Newsflare. "When you open an application and then you want it to go away, but you don't know if it is closed—that grates against the fiber of my being," added the astronomy instrumentation engineer from New York.



Justine Haupt. Pic/Facebook

Haupt started by building her own rudimentary cellphone, with no LED screen, an antenna and a rotary dial. The phone is functional, which is what she needs the most. The battery lasts for a solid 24 hours. The mobile is 4 inches in length, 3 inches wide and 1 inch thick. She said she tried to make it as compact as possible. "It fits into my pocket and, in total bulk, I don't think it is much bigger than a large smartphone with a protective case on it," she explained. She test-ran a smartphone, before building her own. "I've never texted, and building this phone was in part so that I would have a good excuse for not texting," she quipped.

24

No. of hours that the battery of this phone lasts

A mixtape of memories

A woman who lost a cassette on a holiday over two decades ago, finds it at an art show

Stella Wedell, 40, was all of 12, when she lost a homemade cassette featuring hits by Shaggy, UB40 and the Pet Shop Boys, during a family vacation in Spain in the '90s.



The cassette, from Mandy Barker's exhibition, Sea of Artefacts. Pic/Jane's Delicious Garden, Facebook

Little did she know that over 25 years later, she would randomly find the cassette at an art exhibition in Sweden.



Mandy Barker. Pic/Mandy Barker Photography, Facebook

It had washed up on a beach more than 1,900 km away in the Canary Islands. What's more? It still worked, miraculously.

Mandy Barker, an English artist found the tape on a beach and sent it to a professional audio restorer, who was stunned to find it was still playing.

Feeling blue



Pic/@lhouraii, Instagram

Lhouraii Li, a makeup and nail artist from the UK, has been grabbing eyeballs on Instagram, owing to her unique look. She has been painting her face blue almost every day and recreates looks inspired from sci-fi movies like The Fifth Element and video games such as The Legend of Zelda. She told Barcroft Media that she paints herself blue as a way to feel like herself.

Corona, now a cryptocurrency



Pic/coronatoken.org

CoronaCoin (NCOV), is a novel cyrptocurrency linked to its eponymous virus. It has been created by a team of programmers and activists on 4Chan. Its value rises as the number of infections goes up and more fatalities are registered as

a result.

Paper prints pages, to be used as toilet paper



Pic/Maddy Criner, Facebook

Australian tabloid, Northern Territory News, came up with a novel solution to deal with empty shelves in supermarkets, as Aussies are stockpiling essentials, owing to the Coronavirus crisis. It printed 8 extra pages with watermarks and a cut-out guide, for people to use it as toilet paper.

Man brings llama as date to sis' wedding



Pic/Llama Wrangler, Facebook

Mendl Weinstock, 21, bought a tuxedo-clad llama as his plus one, to his sister Riva's wedding in Ohio. He made good on a five-year-old promise he made to her, when she was speculating about her future marriage plans. He told CNN that he had joked with her about bringing a llama as his date.

Woman goes to jail on 100th birthday

Centenarian Ruth Bryant of North Carolina managed to check an unusual item off her bucket list when she was taken to prison by deputies from the local Sheriff's office. She was placed in a patrol car, with the lights and sirens flashing, on her way to prison. She also had her mugshot taken, before she was released.

Not just a pretty face

Dain Yoon is an illusion artist who uses her own face to create unrealistic art. "I decided to draw on my own face because the face is the strongest, most sensitive part of the body," she said to the New York Post. Pic/@designdain, Instagram

CPU or hotplate?

A Japanese YouTuber has been cooking up a storm on his CPU, including food items such as eggs, steaks, and donuts. His channel, Samurai Channel, has cooking clips, some of which have over a lakh views. There are biking and camping videos on his channel, but cooking videos are the most popular by far.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever