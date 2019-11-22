Call of the child

A seven-year-old Ari is ecstatic over an announcement in school one day. Addressing the students, the teacher informs that the class is due to stage a play on The Lion and the Mouse. With a name that literally translates to "lion", Ari deems himself fit to play the role. But when the teacher asks for a show of hands, owing to his shyness, he doesn't raise it as high as the other kids and so, doesn't get the part. What follows then, is a tale of hope; one of a child discovering their talent through a playful experiment. And this will be showcased as theatre this weekend.

The theatrical adaptation performed at a school in Mumbai

Based on a picture book authored by Vaishali Shroff and published by Tulika, the adaptation has been directed by Geetanjali Shetty Kaul of Secret Passages Storytelling Circles. Performed by Heena Vaswani, Shilpa Shah, Archana Bora, Simran Nagwani and Suchitra, it is aimed for children above the age of four with a script written in rhyme — " The roar, the pride fills up his mind/ He has a lion of its own kind." Kaul states that the idea stems from how children are labelled in society; as social or shy, for instance. "We have tweaked the story and created a pedagogical interest. So, if there's only a 30 per cent show of hands in class, for instance, a teacher should be able to notice the discrepancy. We've also used natural elements as props: rods, twigs, silver foil, and paper bags."



Geetanjali Shetty Kaul

ON November 23, 11.30 am to 1 pm

AT Mcubed Library, D'Monte Park Road, Bandra West.

CALL 9665036987

Cost Rs 350 (for kid + adult)

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates