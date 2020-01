Called some Pakistani fans 'animals': Herschelle Gibbs recalls his 2007 ban

New Delhi: Former South Africa opener Herschelle Gibbs on Tuesday recalled the "rowdy" behaviour of some Pakistani fans during the home Test series in 2007 leading to a racist retort by him and a subsequent two-Test ban. Asked by one of his Twitter followers about the comments he made at the those fans, Gibbs wrote: "Called some rowdy Pakistan supporters animals. They forced my son and his mother out of their seats in front of the players viewing area".

Called some rowdy Pakistan supporters animals. They forced my son and his mother out of their seats in front of the players viewing area https://t.co/JeXOUwUtlW — Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) January 21, 2020

The ICC had banned Gibbs for two Tests for making racists remarks during the first Test of the series at Centurion. Gibbs had appealed against the ban but the ICC rejected it.

On the stump microphone, Gibbs was caught saying that Pakistani supporters were behaving "like bloody animals". Gibbs played 90 Tests and 248 ODIs for South Africa, score 6167 and 8094 runs respectively. He also featured in 23 T20 Internationals.

