Calling all movie buffs

Here's a chance to watch a bunch of films that have never been screened before. CineShorts, a platform for independent young filmmakers will bring a selection of three new films for enthusiasts of the medium. Aaj Kal Ki Auratein by Kaustav Debnath tells the story of a married woman's reunion with her school friend and catching up at different time in their lives, Punyatithi by Rajniesh Mehta delves into the post-Babri Masjid impact on the life of an ordinary man in Ayodhya while Kul Gov Garem by Arif Mir is a story set in Kashmir that gives you a peek into the lives of a few children in a state that has been subject to unrest for long.

The screenings will be followed by an interaction with the makers and a discussion on their subjects and perspectives. It will also bring together a crowd that lives and breathes cinema for conversation and coffee.

On February 7, 6.30 pm

At St Andrew's Centre for Philosophy and Performing Arts, St Dominic Road, Bandra West.

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 250

