Calling fans of Mumbai
Play the quiz and win exciting prizes
.
Contest alert
What do you love most about Mumbai? Tell us in five to 10 words what you like most about the city. The three best responses will receive a copy of Karadi Tales' The Mountains of Mumbai, a picture book by Labanya Ghosh and Pallavi Jain, and a mid-day coffee mug! Email your answers to library@karaditales.com by January 2.
