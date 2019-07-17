Calling young professionals for ad contest

national

The International Advertising Association (India Chapter) and the Rotary District 3141 is promoting a contest with Campaign India and invites entries for an awareness campaign that will challenge Young Creative Professionals to show their elders some love. The winners will be felicitated at the prestigious IndIAA Awards presentation on August 26 and their campaign will be showcased across all media platforms.

The contest is open to all professionals in the advertising industry below the age of 35. There will be no entry fee and the last date for receipt of entries will be July 28, 2019. There will be no extensions.

Punit Goenka, president, International Advertising Association (IAA) India Chapter said, "This gives us a great opportunity to partner with the Rotary District and spread an important and noble message about elder care. IAA has also capitalised on its enhanced focus on Young Professionals, in order to restrict entries to those under the age of 35."

Harjit Singh Talwar, district governor Rotary (District 3141), said, "We are delighted that the IAA and others are coming together to create awareness about the subject. We have 104 Clubs in the Mumbai region and will be able to use the service-oriented membership of these clubs to amplify the winning message manifold."

Abhishek Karnani, chairman, IndIAA Awards Committee said, "Entries received will be shortlisted by a jury of creative experts before being placed before our main jury for the IndIAA awards." He said contest takes off from a brief received from Dignity Foundation that having invested a large part of their life in bringing up children, what elders really want from young adults is their time. And, that is probably the most difficult for young adults to give.

