Cambridge University Press to enrich IELTS learning in Punjab

With hundreds of students from Punjab wanting to migrate to other countries and taking the International English Language Testing System (IELTS), the Cambridge University Press (CUP) on Monday announced that it will enrich the IELTS learning system in the state. The CUP, which is world's leading ELT Publisher, announced its partnership with Raffles Educity in this regard.

"Raffles joins Cambridge's IELTS Partnership Program as a 'Platinum Partner', under which it will use Cambridge Official IELTS Preparation Material and avail CUP's highly recommended value-added services for IELTS coaching," Amit Baveja, Vice President Cambridge University Press-India, told media here.

"Punjab is a key market as far as IELTS is concerned. There is a growing need in this space for quality study material and teaching standards," he added. Swaran Singh Sandhu, Managing Director, Raffles Educity, said: "We are committed to harnessing the power of English language skills to reform education in Punjab and make our youth future-ready with the essential skills."

"The partnership will help students prepare and excel in a more focused and well researched manner. Raffles presently has centers in Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Bhatinda," Baveja said.

