Cameron Bancroft cleared to play club cricket by Western Australia

Tainted Australian opener Cameron Bancroft has been cleared to play Premier cricket in Western Australia after an extraordinary general meeting involving 16 Western Australia Premier Cricket Clubs



Cameron Bancroft

Tainted Australian opener Cameron Bancroft has been cleared to play Premier cricket in Western Australia after an extraordinary general meeting involving 16 Western Australia Premier Cricket Clubs. Bancroft, who is serving a nine-month ban for his role in the infamous Cape Town ball-tampering row, received 14 votes in his favour, allowing him to feature for his club side Willetton.

According to Western Australia Premier cricket rules, any ban handed out by Cricket Australia (CA) is also applicable at the club level in the state, unlike other states like New South Wales, which allows for the participation of David Warner and Steven Smith in club cricket despite their bans. Bancroft's ban ends only in late December after which he would be allowed to play for Western Australia, Perth Scorchers and also the national team, if selected.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever