Cameron Bancroft on ball-tampering row: It's embarrassing that I didn't control my actions

Cameron Bancroft with WACA CEO Christina Matthews during a press meet in Perth yesterday

Cameron Bancroft admits he feels "like I've let everyone down" after his involvement in the ball-tampering scandal. The Australian opener was banned for nine months by Cricket Australia after attempting to alter the condition of the ball with sandpaper during the third Test against South Africa, with captain Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner — CA found that the latter had come up with the idea — handed 12-month bans.

Speaking for the first time since the ban was announced, Bancroft said in a press conference broadcast on 9news.com.au: "I feel like I've let everyone down in Australia. People know I've worked so hard to get here in my career and I've given it to someone else for free. I'm going to work so hard to get back this dream I've had since I was a kid. I've never been involved in ball tampering and it compromises the values I stand for as a player and person. For Australian cricket it's not acceptable. That's also a big learning that I had the opportunity to take control of my own values and actions and I didn't — that's a real embarrassment. I'm sorry for what's entailed since then."

