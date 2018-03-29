Cameron Bancroft's girlfriend Caitlin gets abused online after ball tampering row

Bancroft, 25, has been subsequently banned for nine months by Cricket Australia. "Your boy has disgraced your country. Cheater," wrote one online follower to Caitlin



Australia cricketer Cameron Bancroft's girlfriend Caitlin Paris, 22, has been trolled online after he confessed to ball tampering in the third Test against South Africa recently.

Bancroft, 25, has been subsequently banned for nine months by Cricket Australia. "Your boy has disgraced your country. Cheater," wrote one online follower to Caitlin. Another added, "How does it feel to be the girlfriend of a cheat?" A third wrote across a photo she uploaded last November, "Disgusting photo, remove it. Cheater. Disgrace to cricket."

Thankfully, there was a sizeable number of people who also sympathised with the girl and slammed the trolls. Poor thing!

