Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden welcome baby girl

American actor Cameron Diaz and guitarist Benji Madden began the New Year by welcoming their little baby girl in the world.

The couple broke the merry news to their followers through their social media accounts.

Their posts which featured a little note read, "Happy New Year from the Maddens! We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden. She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family."

Cameron and Benji both seemed to be very private about the little family member as they wrote, "While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one's privacy. So we won't be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD:)."

Husband Benji also posted the same post on his Instagram account and tagged wife Diaz.

The note concluded by wishing a Happy New Year and Happy New Decade to the fans.

As they wrote, "From our family to all of yours, we're sending our love and best wishes for a Happy New Year and Happy New Decade. Sincerely, Cameron&Benji."

As per CNN. the couple tied the knot back in 2015.

