Camila Cabello, Ariana Grande, Post Malone lead 2018 MTV EMA nominees

hollywood

Ariana Grande and Camila Cabello

It could be a big night at the 2018 MTV EMAs for Camila Cabello, who leads all nominees for this year's awards with six nominations. The singer is up for best artist, best pop, biggest fans, best US act, as well as best video and best song for her hit Havana featuring Young Thug.

Just behind are Ariana Grande and Post Malone, who earned five nominations each. The awards gala will be held at Bilbao Exhibition Centre, Basque Country, Spain, on November 4.

Dua Lipa and Drake - who will go up against Grande, Cabello and Post for best artist - snagged four nods, as did Shawn Mendes. Jay Z and Beyonce grabbed a pair for their Carters album, including best live and best video for "Apes**t," where they will square off against Grande's No Tears Left to Cry, Cabello's Havana, Childish Gambino's This Is America and Lil Dicky ft. Chris Brown's Freaky Friday.

The best new category features some of the year's biggest breakthrough acts, including Anne-Marie and Cardi B.

