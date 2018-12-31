Camila Cabello finds skiing challenging

hollywood

Camila Cabello who took some time off from her warm, tropical hometown of Miami and headed to the snowy slopes, has tried out skiing for the first time

Singer Camila Cabello, who took some time off from her warm, tropical hometown of Miami and headed to the snowy slopes, has tried out skiing for the first time. On Instagram, the 21-year-old shared her skiing videos and said that she is proud of herself as she learnt skiing, but it was quite challenging for her as she hails from the tropical region and she is not used to such cold climate, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"There's lots of things happening in this video:

* My fam aka us tropical Miami basies in the snow for the first time and taking it to the next level, skiing for the first time.

* My rendition of 'I believe I can fly/ski'.

* My sister at the end of the video being an Olympic skier trying to push my dad out of the way (to which she says she did because I had to get there first) - anyway, I am proud of myself because I left the slopes in one piece and I usually trip over air so this was very cool," the "Havana" singer captioned the videos and photos.

