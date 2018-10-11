Camila Cabello inspired by Kobe Bryant

hollywood

Camila Cabello says her American Music Awards (AMAs) performance was inspired by basketball player Kobe Bryant

Camila Cabello

Singer Camila Cabello has says her American Music Awards (AMAs) performance was inspired by basketball player Kobe Bryant. "I was watching Kobe Bryant's documentary. And he just talks about how he keeps the hard times or any struggle or anything like that at the top of his head when he is going to do something really important, and I was just thinking about all the hard times and the road to getting to this moment, and I just thought of the struggles," Cabello told billboard.com.

"I was just thinking about that during the performance. Any doubts that I've had, either from me or from other people...I tried to just kind of have that push me through this," she added.

Cabello took home the New Artist of the Year, Collaboration of the Year, Video of the Year and Favourite Song - Pop/Rock for Havana at the AMAs.

She was happy that, for once, she was able to forget about her nerves and take the time to enjoy her success and appreciate the efforts she had put into doing so well.

"I think these moments are when you're like, 'You know what? Enjoy this moment. Own this moment. You've worked for it, you're here'. And sometimes it's hard to do that because you get nervous, but today I was like, 'You know what? Just enjoy this moment, because you've fought so hard to get to this moment.'"

