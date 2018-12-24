Campfire launches Ambedkar: India's crusader for human rights

national

Told in the form of visually appealing illustrations, this book recounts the story of the man who suffered great prejudice only to rise above it all and become the architect of our Constitution and one of the countryâs most revered social reformers

India, 24 December 2018: Campfire Graphic Novels has added another Indian hero to their collection of visually appealing graphics biographies in the form of AMBEDKAR: INDIA’S CRUSADER FOR HUMAN RIGHTS. Told in the form of visually appealing illustrations, this book recounts the story of the man who suffered great prejudice only to rise above it all and become the architect of our Constitution and one of the country’s most revered social reformers.

The story of Ambedkar’s life is told in 176 pages that capture the various facets of his journey from his childhood days to the man he became during the testing times of the Indian freedom movement, and how all his experiences contributed to his monumental achievement, the creation of the Constitution of India.

The book is written by Kieron Moore, who previously wrote Campfire’s award-winning Buddha: An Enlightened Life, and is illustrated by Sachin Nagar, who has worked on numerous Campfire titles, including Mother Teresa: Angel of the Slums, and Gandhi: My Life is My Message.

According to Ms Girija Jhunjhunwala, Director of Campfire, “This book is a tribute to the great man who bound the nation in one fabric through his vision of a better and stronger India. The graphic novels we make are of global appeal which is widely read across global markets and telling the life of someone like Ambedkar is a matter of great pride for us.”

Campfire believes that graphic novels are an innovative way of storytelling, especially for children as they are less daunting than a text-heavy book. The reading experience is more immersive and the narrative can be remembered more easily

