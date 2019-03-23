Campion clinch U-8 crown

football

The victorious Campion U-8 football team with the Jesuit Cup

Playing on their home turf, Campion School (Cooperage) emerged champions, winning the boys U-8 crown by defeating St Stanislaus 3-0 in the final of the Jesuit Cup inter-school football tournament at the Back Bay Garden Ground in Colaba.

Campion striker Yusuf Pardiwala bagged a hat-trick to seal their triumph. Yusuf was declared the Best Player of the Tournament while his teammate Samuel Tennyson was named Best Goalkeeper. Later, in the boys U-10 final, St Stanislaus got the better of Campion 3-2 via tie-breaker after the match ended 0-0 at the end of regulation time.

In the penalty shootout, St Stanislaus converted through Eathan D'Souza, Jordan Desmond and Draiden D'Souza while Campion could only score through Karan Bhagchandani and Agastya Chheda. Harsh Deora of Campion was judged as Best Player, while the Best Goalkeeper award went to Gordon Kamble of St Stanislaus.

