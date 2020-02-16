Can buy me love

Jeff Gebhart even has a website where he has listed out terms of agreement for interested 'cupids'. Pics/Facebook

An entrepreneur, Jeff Gebhart, from Prairie Village, Kansas, is willing to shell out $25,000 (R17 lakh) in return for a girlfriend. He has promised to pay the whopping reward to any person, who can help him in his search for a lover.

"I'm single, and I don't want to go back to the normal, app-based dating stuff," said 47-year-old Gebhart in the welcome video of his new site, DateJeffG.com. An ad on it also promises to donate an additional $25,000 to a local no-kill animal shelter. This move is probably inspired by his love for his dog, Gunner.

Gebhart is not shy about mentioning his credentials on his website. His profile says he is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs roughly 72 kgs and has 9 per cent BMI (body mass index). It also discloses that he has never been married and is childless.

"I've run with the bulls in Spain, jumped out of a few airplanes and have been known to snowboard wearing my pink bunny costume," he bragged in the section called A Great Life on his website. The terms of the bizarre agreement state that all applicants must be of legal age and born female. The real-life cupid will receive the cash in five, equal installments after he and his future girlfriend manage to date for a year.

Are aliens for real? Americans want to know

The government in the UK is in the process of declassifying its top-secret UFO files, so that the general public will be able to access them. A survey conducted by Piplsay, a consumer research firm in America, found that 61 per cent of the respondents on its survey want the US government to do the same. A similar number of people, 58 per cent, also said that they believe that the US government investigates extraterrestrial life actively. Many respondents, close to 40 per cent, believed Area 51 is a place where 'secret alien missions' are conducted. Area 51 is an aircraft testing ground, which some think is a ruse to hide its actual purpose.

Tot for tat

Maya Lu, from the town of Tengen, is proving to be a talented tattoo artist. She first laid her hands on a tattoo gun at the age of two. She has her own table at her parent's tattoo studio, Psyland 25.



Maya Lu at work. Pic/Lily Lu, Youtube

"It was just as normal as painting on paper for her," said Lily Lu, Maya's non-binary parent, to Jam Press. Lu was also Maya's first client as she scribbled on her parent's feet with a tattoo gun when she was a baby. Lu then helped her out by showing her how to safely use a tattoo gun. Currently, Maya can tattoo people by herself, without any assistance. "I always tell her to do whatever she feels like and go for her dreams," added Lu.

Maya is a moody tattoo artist and works when she wants to. "I love monkeys and to work with the big needle. I hope I find people who want to get big monkeys done,"

she said.

Fire in the mountain

A waterfall in Yosemite National Park, US, when exposed to sunlight, looks like lava flowing down the rocks. It's been nicknamed the Yosemite firefall by tourists visiting the site. Pic/Cibin George, Facebook

Sonya, the skater pup

A five-year-old French bulldog Sonya is grabbing eyeballs with her smooth skating skills. The video uploaded by her owner, Dmitry of Russia, has gathered lakhs of views on YouTube.

Hot mum alert

A 43-year old mum, Joleen Diaz, from California, is making waves on social media for her youthful looks and attractive physique. She is often confused for being her 19-year-old daughter's sister. Her latest post on Instagram has more than 5,000 likes. PIC/@joleendiaz, Instagram

Man eats only dog food for 30 days

The CEO of a dog food company, Mitch Felderhoff, ate nothing but dog food for a month. He wanted to show that if canine treats were fit for human consumption, pet owners can be assured that it's good for their dogs.

Woman said 'no' to water for a year

Sophie Partik is a nutritionist who said she hasn't consumed any water for a year. She also said that her long-term dry fast has helped improve her overall health. She only consumes water by eating fruits and vegetables.

Some cookies please? Girls cash in on stoners

A group of entrepreneurial girl scouts cleverly set up shop right outside a cannabis dispensary in Chicago. They managed to sell hundreds of boxes of their signature cookies to customers who had probably smoked weed and were hungry, as a result of it.

