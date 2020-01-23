'Can get haircut at 2 am but not a drink': Twitter reacts to Mumbai 24x7

The image has been used for representational purposes only

As soon as the government approved the proposal of nightlife in Mumbai running 24*7, Twitterati was excited.

This decision of the state government could help in generating more jobs, said tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray.

Thanking Aaditya Thackeray, stand-up comedian Atul Khatri said the move will boost business, employment opportunities and security in the country's financial and entertainment capital.

"Finally! #Mumbai24x7. This is something what 'the max city which never sleeps' needed. This is a very big step for Mumbai in terms of opportunity, business, employment & also security. Let all of us Mumbaikars ensure we don't mess it up. Thank you @AUThackeray."

However, the terms and conditions that come along with the rule is that pubs and bars will close at the usual 1:30 am. A Twitter user said, "So, I can get a haircut at 2 am, go to the bank, but I cannot get a drink. Non-drinkers can get food all night long."

So, I can get a haircut at 2am, go to the bank, but I cannot get a drink. Non-drinkers can get food all night long. #MumbaiNeverSleeps #Mumbai24x7 pic.twitter.com/o9TEJuO7Ir — Sarita (@ViolentVeggy) January 23, 2020

Yet another user who was concerned about safety and policemen said, "Nightlife comes with serious security threats and burden on police. The staff in all these 24x7 establishments also have to commute too and fro....pls think about their safety too...Plus the burden on Trains, Buses, autos, police, traffic police, etc."

Nightlife comes with serious security threats and burden on police. The staff in all these 24x7 establishments also have to commute too and fro....pls think about their safety too..



Plus the burden on Trains, Buses, autos, police , traffic police, etc. https://t.co/CCxQgktzsZ — Deepak Amin (@amind1970) January 21, 2020

"Nightlife is not a proper word for what we have decided today. It's Mumbai 24x7 service for selected areas of the city. The date of its implementation is yet to be decided. We are looking for safe and secure places. We will keep police arrangements in mind," PWD minister Ashok Chavan said.

