Can I trust a Tinder date completely?

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

I met a guy on Tinder and we have been chatting since February but, since we are from different states and tribes, we haven't met yet. He says he loves me and wants to meet me. He always asks me to come and meet him in his state. I don't know if I can trust him though. He asks me for explicit pictures too and we are kind of dating, but I feel as if this is happening too fast for me. What should I do? — Doma L

You haven't met him, but you're dating? This is like reviewing a product for an e-commerce site before it has been delivered. The thing about the internet is, anyone can pretend to be something or someone they are not, because anonymity encourages us all to put on a mask. If you haven't met this guy, why do you assume you're dating? Chatting with someone isn't exactly dating, and neither is someone asking you for explicit photographs before meeting you a sign that this is a healthy, honest relationship. I can't comment on who this guy is or whether he is genuine, but the least you can do is meet him, speak to him face to face, and gauge whether or not he is someone you want to be in a relationship with first. Lastly, please do a bit of research online to find out how thousands of people have photographs of themselves put up and exploited by people they trusted. I have a very simple piece of advice for you: If you're not comfortable with something, don't do it.

My best friend is getting married and I feel as if our friendship will end forever. How do I deal with this?

If this is your best friend, is there something about him or her that makes you believe this will end just because of marriage? Millions of people marry daily and somehow, magically, retain their friendships with other people at the same time. Don't panic for no reason whatsoever.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Email them to lovedoc@mid-day.com

