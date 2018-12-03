Can infra projects and egos be kept separate?

opinion

A familiar scenario is being played out with infrastructure forming the central motif.

The BJP and Shiv Sena are at loggerheads about a groundbreaking ceremony surrounding the coastal road project. The BMC though has quietly started constructing the road.

A go-ahead was given as there has already been a delay in the project, and yet the BJP and Shiv Sena are squabbling about who should perform the groundbreaking ceremony for the project, a report in this paper has said. Both parties are claiming credit for the project, with each saying that their representative will soon perform the ceremony, though a date has yet to be fixed for it.

What is of prime importance is that a facility gets off the ground smoothly and on time and moves steadily towards completion date, with one eye on the clock. It is useless for politicians to fight over inanities like credit for project and ceremonies when it is the infra and what it will do for the city that is important.

We have seen city projects in limbo or delayed for months if not years over bickering and small issues that can be resolved in a trice if egos are swept aside. The powers that- be have to think as one, rather than quibbling over credit, simply have the foresight to think this particular amenity needs to be signed, sealed and delivered as quickly as possible to the citizens.

Sometimes projects have not been greenlighted because there was nobody to cut the ribbon for the inauguration.

At other times, protests and dharnas about what to name a building or structure and after whom to name something have resulted in delays beyond belief.

It is time to become pragmatic and mature. Keep our priorities absolutely on target. Let us hope a new chapter opens with the coastal road.

