Can Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar win India the World Cup?

Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli

India had a great campaign in the previous 2015 World Cup in Australia. Indian team remained unbeaten till semifinals with the help of excellent performances from the bowling unit and the great batting performances from the top order comprising of Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli.

India was the only team to bowl out every opposition they played against in the World Cup barring the hosts and eventual champions Australia who knocked India out in the semifinals of the World Cup.

India’s performance in the 2015 World Cup was seen as the beginning of a new era in the Indian cricket as the Indian cricket team was not just a batting team anymore. The bowlers in the Indian team were match-winners who had the capability to single-handedly steal the match away from the opposition on a regular basis. The chemistry amongst the bowlers had set in as they started to bowl in tandem and learned how to complement each other which resulted in them bringing out the best performances out of their fellow teammates.

The Indian bowling unit from the previous edition had Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, and Umesh Yadav in their ranks while Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, were the only genuine spinners. The spin duo received valuable assistance from Suresh Raina who acted as the part-time bowler for the team. The team of 2015 also had 2 allrounders in Akshar Patel and Stuart Binny who unfortunately didn’t feature in a single game.

Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami had a great campaign in the previous edition as they scalped 18 and 17 wickets each. While MS Dhoni preferred Mohit Sharma over Bhuvneshwar Kumar back then.

Top 5 wicket takers in the 2015 World Cup

Current Bowling Options:- Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja

The current team has genuine death bowlers in Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah who is currently being considered to be amongst the best bowlers in the world. While Mohammad Shami has turned his life around after some scandals that affected his life and now is back to his best at white ball cricket.

The team composition may be up to the think tank of Ravi Shastri, the captain Virat Kohli and others which will determine the starting 11. Will India play with all 3 pacers by sacrificing a spinner or drop Vijay Shankar and have faith in the batting of the untested middle order of the team? All these questions will be answered when India play their first match on June 5, 2019, against South Africa.

