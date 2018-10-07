Can Sergio Aguero break Anfield hoodoo?

football

Sergio Aguero has the chance to fill in a rare blank on his record on Sunday by scoring at Anfield for the first time

Sergio Aguero has the chance to fill in a rare blank on his record on Sunday by scoring at Anfield for the first time. He has five Premier League goals against Liverpool but none in nine previous visits to their home – seven with Manchester City and two with his previous club Atletico Madrid. And indeed, he has been kept remarkably quiet by a decade of Reds defences – he has got away only 10 shots in the nine games, with only three of those on target.

