Can toothpaste be used on the penis?

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

I am 39-year old married man. How do I reduce the sensitivity of my penis post foreplay? I looked for solutions online and one of the recommend ions was to apply toothpaste to the tip of my penis before sex. Is this true? Does it have any side effects?

— Ravi S

Your doctor or a sex therapist is more qualified to answer your question than I am, because this is a column on dating and relationships, not sexual advice. Going by my limited knowledge of anatomy and large reserves of common sense though, I would say that toothpaste has always been manufactured for application on teeth alone. It's also why the product is called toothpaste. Please speak to a professional before subjecting your partner to anything potentially dangerous.

I dated this guy for three weeks, and we were happy together. He couldn't spend much time with me though, because he was in his last year at college and had to study for his exams. I got frustrated waiting for him all the time, so I told him it wasn't working out and we decided to end it. I now regret it though, because he is working and has more time, which means we would have been together if I was a little more patient. I would like to get back with him but don't know how to do this because I was the one who was adamant about ending it even when he kept asking me to be patient. What should I do?

Why can't you reach out to him again and tell him how you feel? Recognizing that you made a mistake and acted in haste is good, because it allows you to admit to this and ask for forgiveness. You don't know if he is still single though, or if he won't consider your feelings anymore, so the only way of finding out is to tell him how you feel and ask if the two of you could have a cup of coffee together and talk about this.

