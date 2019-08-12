Can we find a permanent solution to potholes?

opinion

The report had details about how the cop was called about a traffic jam and was moving towards the area where the bottleneck was, when the accident happened

An on-duty traffic constable from Ambernath died after he swerved his bike to avoid a pothole and crashed into a truck on the Kalyan-Dombivli road, a report said in this paper. The cop was injured and was being rushed to hospital but died on the way.

The report also cites the familiar, tiresome and shameless explanations from those in charge. These include passing the buck as to who is responsible for this stretch which is more potholes than road, to responses like a solution can be found only after the rain comes to a halt. Temporary filling in of these potholes means that it is status quo after yet another heavy shower.

The list of pothole casualties in this city is heart-rending. More so because a country that can launch lunar exploration missions, is still struggling to find an answer to potholes. On Thursday morning, representatives from the youth Congress floated plastic ducks in potholes at an area in the city, to draw attention to the pathetic state of roads.

We have seen sarcasm, trolling, slamming on social media has still resulted in roads that simply fall apart every monsoon. What we also notice is that post monsoon, the pothole problem debate and discussion is simply closed or forgotten to resurface as yet another monsoon looms over the city.

The time is overdue for a sustainable solution. Enough with bickering and penalising contractors and blacklists and convoluted explanations. Nobody seems to care any longer. The public wants the pothole problem to end. Tell them how you are going to do this and then, act on your words.

