Can we please be waterfall-wise this monsoon?

mumbai

Recently, three first-year students of SIES College on a picnic to Kharghar in Navi Mumbai drowned at a waterfall close to Pandavkada hills over the weekend

Representation picture

Incessant rain has continued to take its toll on the city and surroundings for a few days now. We have seen injuries and fatalities as 'rain-related' accidents and disasters spiral.

Recently, three first-year students of SIES College on a picnic to Kharghar in Navi Mumbai drowned at a waterfall close to Pandavkada hills over the weekend. A fourth girl is still missing. Their bodies were recovered after a few hours. A witness said that at the waterfall, all the four were carried away by the forceful gush of water from the hilltop.

Hitherto, there have been warnings about not venturing into water bodies during this season, especially. We must now turn our focus on to waterfalls. Picnickers tend to think these are harmless.

They are often seen frolicking at the top of these waterfalls, peering over the edges to see the water falling below or simply meandering towards the mouth, thinking this is harmless. Let us acknowledge now that these are extremely dangerous.

The water force is strong and can carry you over the edge of the fall before you know it. Even wandering close to the mouth of the falls is dangerous as you can slip and fall

over and then slide into the waterfall itself.

Driving too close to a fall is ill-advised. Parking and alighting from your car to look at the picture postcard scenery must be done from a very safe distance from a waterfall. The area all around it is extremely perilous.

We have some signage around water bodies warning people against going into the water. An uptick of warnings against straying too close to waterfalls is needed. More awareness about the huge risk that waterfalls pose will also be helpful. Dancing and bathing in waterfalls is an invitation to death.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates