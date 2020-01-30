Can you ace this quiz?

Time stands still during a rally at a tennis match. The air is thick with anticipation. The world falls silent except for the on-court sounds. And the ball becomes a symbol of hope for every spectator. But all that changes when the point ends. The winning player pumps their fist in exultation. The crowd cheers him on. But the loser is already plotting a comeback. All's not lost yet. It ain't over till the fat lady sings.

Clearly, a match of tennis involves a gamut of emotions. And you, too, can feel them if you catch the finals of the Australian Open. You might even want to watch it on the big screen at Doolally Taproom in Navi Mumbai. But before that, try out the quiz we set up for two tennis enthusiasts, or "tennis maniac" as the winner calls himself. See if you can beat his score. Test your knowledge. The game is on.

On February 2, 2 pm

At Doolally, Navi Mumbai.

Call 48931314

Free

Questions

1) Who won the men's singles title at the 2019 Australian Open?

2) Who's the first men's singles winner of the Grand Slam in the Open era?

3) Who has won the tournament the most number of times, male or female?

4) Who is the youngest singles player to win it?

5) Who is the oldest?

Answers

1) Novak Djokovic (7 titles)

2) Rod Laver

3) Novak Djokovic

4) Martina Hingis (16 years)

5) Ken Rosewall (37 years)

Sammit Das, 46, screenwriter and director

4/5

1) Novak Djokovic

2) Rod Laver

3) Novak Djokovic

4) Martina Hingis

5) Roger Federer

Rohan Ganguli, 39, musician

2/5

1) Stan Wawrinka

2) Rod Laver

3) Martina Navratilova

4) Martina Hingis

5) Andre Agassi

