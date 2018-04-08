Can you believe it? Meet Bros perform at a concert from 1 am to 3 am!

Composer duo Meet Bros performed at a concert in IIT Dhanbad from 1 am to 3 am recently

Composer duo Meet Bros performed at a concert in IIT Dhanbad from 1 am to 3 am recently. The show couldn't start in time due to rain, but the audience, around 8,000, waited for the rain to stop. They finally hit the stage post mid-night.

"We managed to pull off the gig only because of the students. We are overwhelmed by their love for us," says Manmeet Singh. Meanwhile, Meet Bros are excited about their upcoming music channel, which will give opportunities to raw talent.

Meet Bros are known for dance numbers like "Baby doll", "Chittiyaan kalaiyaan" and "Party to banti hai". They don't fear competition. "We are never worried about competition. The market may be flooded with a number of songs but there's always room for good songs. 'Yaari ve' is very different and a beautiful track. It has a new sound that you haven't heard in any Hindi song," they claimed.

