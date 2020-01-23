Can you believe this is Pran dressed as a woman in this snap shared by Rishi Kapoor?

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor shared a photo on Twitter that has made Twitterati go into a tizzy! Kapoor shared the photo of a woman dressed in a sari, only the woman isn't really a woman but a man dressed as one. Rishi Kapoor shared the photo and asked his followers to guess who it was in the snap. He tweeted: "Need you to tell me who this person is? If someone already knows the answer through a different source, please refrain from disclosing. Let's not spoil the suspense for others. Thank you. I give you 10/20/50 guesses. Answer coming soon!!"

No prizes for guessing that the woman in question is none other than late actor Pran! Interestingly, a Twitter user knew exactly who it was and why he was dressed this way. Here's what the user wrote, "This is legendary actor Pran. He was unmarried at that time. In his elder brother's marriage, he surprised his newly married Bhabhi posing as his brother's lover. This year is his birth centenary and his son Sunil Sikand released this snap from their family album."

Wow! We couldn't have guessed it was Pran. Apparently, as per several Twitter users, the photograph has been signed as 'Kumari Pran'!

Well, we sure hope Rishi Kapoor keeps his fans entertained and educated with more such vintage gems. Like the black and white photo he'd shared recently from the sets of the classic film Mughal-E-Azam.

For the film “Mughal-e-Azam” aficionados. A rare off the shoot picture with the acclaimed Italian director Roberto Rossellini with Mr. K. Asif and his actors. pic.twitter.com/LmWWIx6IYz — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) January 21, 2020

Iconic actors like Madhubala, Dilip Kumar, Prithviraj Kapoor can be seen in this vintage photo. While some social media users were grateful to Rishi Kapoor for the snap, others were excited to see the team of the cult classic together in one frame.

