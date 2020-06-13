Can you guess how Raveena Tandon met Salman Khan for the first time? It wasn't on a film set!
In a recent interview, Raveena Tandon opened up about her first meeting with Salman Khan and how their friendship bloomed afterwards.
We all know Salman Khan and Raveena Tandon share an extremely close bond. They're great friends and have nothing but good things to say about each other. But do you know how Raveena and Salman met for the first time, and where? One would guess it was on a set of their film, but one couldn't be more wrong!
Speaking to Kiran Joneja on her chat show, Raveena Tandon spilled the beans on how she met Salman for the first time and how their friendship bloomed afterwards. She shared, "One day I was in one of the studios in Bandra and my friend Bunty, who was a filmmaker, I knew him because I had done a few advertisements with him, asked if I was in Bandra. I said yes. To that, he said, 'come outside, Salman (Khan) and I are passing by, just say hi to us'". And that's how they met!
This first meeting eventually led to Raveena Tandon signing her Bollywood debut with Sallu, a film called Patthar Ke Phool.
The actress further added, "I remember my friends were more excited that my co-actor is Salman Khan and they encouraged me to go ahead. So, that was how my journey of being a film actress begun."
Also read: Raveena Tandon On Nach Baliye 9: Salman Khan Told People He Knows Me For 120 Years
Raveena Tandon also spoke about how she never wanted to be an actress. She said, "When destiny wants something to happen it all happens simultaneously, so after finishing my 10th exams I did an internship with Prahlad Kakkar, also I had done a few modelling projects before that... Prahlad used to ask me to model whenever a model didn't turn up for the shoot on time! But those days were really fun. I truly enjoyed my internship days."
How very interesting! Who would have guessed Raveena was a complete newbie when she met Salman?
In an interview with mid-day, Raveena had shared, "There's a comfort factor with him. We spoke non-stop on the (Nach Baliye 9) set, but when the episode was telecast, I realised that they had edited out a major chunk due to time constraints. We then told each other, 'Why did we talk so much?'"
Speaking of Raveena's upcoming projects, she will be soon seen in KGF: Chapter 2. She will essay the role of Ramika Sen in the project. Sanjay Dutt is also a part of the film. He will play the role of Adheera, who is an antagonist.
Welcoming the actress on-board, the lead actor of KGF, Yash, took to Instagram and wrote: "Ramika Sen may not be welcome to Rocky's territory... but Raveena ma'am is definitely more than welcome to Yash's hometown! It's a pleasure having you onboard ma'am!! Let's have a blast."
We can't wait to watch Raveena Tandon back on the big screen!
Raveena Tandon, who is waiting for this lockdown to end, just like any of us, has shared some pretty memories on social media. Extending her wishes as a mom, to all the mothers out there, she wrote, "All of 21 and like instant coffee I was instant mom! #mymommyyears The Brood I built! [sic]" All pictures/Raveena Tandon's Instagram account
We miss beaches too, Raveena! We miss the beaches too! Raveena Tandon captioned a bikini picture, and wrote, "To be back sunkissed, on a beach, the sunshine and the sand ... with the waves gently teasing your toes .. [sic]"
Raveena Tandon also expressed how grateful she is to not be using chemicals on her skin and hair. "Since the lockdown , it's been a bit of a break for me as there are no shoots , so no excessive blow dry s ,tongs or curlers in the hair, since a month and a half, taken my hair through natural cleansing routine, no chemicals or chemical filled shampoos. [sic]" Relatable much?
In one of the throwback photos, Raveena Tandon shared a series sweet pictures of her daughter Rasha and wrote, "Everyday a different memory... best times is when you can spend hours dressing up your little ones and it is such fun.. and they still haven’t learnt to protest ! Once they have a mind of their own , all becomes a distant dream. Now I’m asked a choice only so that it’s rejected and the one I haven’t chosen ,is surely worn!! [sic]"
Raveena Tandon has also been missing her shoot days. :Our days of shoots now , when we have to photocheck our own makeup. Shooting with social distancing. Hosted a show for #pmcares fund . Was shot with the cameras placed nearly 50 feet away and closed in with the zoom lens . Wonder if we all will ever get used to this new normal. Waiting for this to pass. [sic]"
"#throwback to one of my favourite shoots , in 2014 for #filmfare #nofilter these taken from the laptop while we were shooting. [sic]" We can totally understand your plight, Raveena!
As the world observed Eid on May 25, 2020, the actress wished all her fans Eid Mubarak on social media.
In this one, Raveena Tandon and Karan Johar were seen having a whale of a time during one of her functions. She captioned the picture. "Happy Birthday @karanjohar cheers to all the fun times and more to come! Love to kids and mom. Hope you having a special day [sic]"
Raveena Tandon has been sharing some sweet memories from her life on social media during the lockdown. We have pictures
