Can you guess how Raveena Tandon met Salman Khan for the first time? It wasn't on a film set!

We all know Salman Khan and Raveena Tandon share an extremely close bond. They're great friends and have nothing but good things to say about each other. But do you know how Raveena and Salman met for the first time, and where? One would guess it was on a set of their film, but one couldn't be more wrong!

Speaking to Kiran Joneja on her chat show, Raveena Tandon spilled the beans on how she met Salman for the first time and how their friendship bloomed afterwards. She shared, "One day I was in one of the studios in Bandra and my friend Bunty, who was a filmmaker, I knew him because I had done a few advertisements with him, asked if I was in Bandra. I said yes. To that, he said, 'come outside, Salman (Khan) and I are passing by, just say hi to us'". And that's how they met!

This first meeting eventually led to Raveena Tandon signing her Bollywood debut with Sallu, a film called Patthar Ke Phool.

The actress further added, "I remember my friends were more excited that my co-actor is Salman Khan and they encouraged me to go ahead. So, that was how my journey of being a film actress begun."

Raveena Tandon also spoke about how she never wanted to be an actress. She said, "When destiny wants something to happen it all happens simultaneously, so after finishing my 10th exams I did an internship with Prahlad Kakkar, also I had done a few modelling projects before that... Prahlad used to ask me to model whenever a model didn't turn up for the shoot on time! But those days were really fun. I truly enjoyed my internship days."

How very interesting! Who would have guessed Raveena was a complete newbie when she met Salman?

In an interview with mid-day, Raveena had shared, "There's a comfort factor with him. We spoke non-stop on the (Nach Baliye 9) set, but when the episode was telecast, I realised that they had edited out a major chunk due to time constraints. We then told each other, 'Why did we talk so much?'"

Speaking of Raveena's upcoming projects, she will be soon seen in KGF: Chapter 2. She will essay the role of Ramika Sen in the project. Sanjay Dutt is also a part of the film. He will play the role of Adheera, who is an antagonist.

Welcoming the actress on-board, the lead actor of KGF, Yash, took to Instagram and wrote: "Ramika Sen may not be welcome to Rocky's territory... but Raveena ma'am is definitely more than welcome to Yash's hometown! It's a pleasure having you onboard ma'am!! Let's have a blast."

We can't wait to watch Raveena Tandon back on the big screen!

