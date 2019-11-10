MENU

Can you guess what are Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan talking about?

Updated: Nov 10, 2019, 08:03 IST | IANS | Mumbai

Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Gauri Khan were recently busy in a deep conversation and we wonder what they were talking about.

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Amitabh Bachchan
Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan reveals he had a "personal" discussion with superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri on Diwali.

The Bachchans host a grand Diwali bash every year to celebrate the festival of lights. Amitabh Bachchan's extended family and Bollywood colleagues are on the guest list. Like every year, this time too, Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan adorned the guest list.

On Saturday, the Bollywood megastar shared a photo on Instagram where he can be seen having a discussion with SRK and Gauri. He captioned the image: "SHAHRUKH Gauri and the self in some serious discussions at Diwali...personal obviously…".

 
 
 
The picture has left fans speculating if the "serious" and "personal" discussion means that the two Bollywood biggies are planning to collaborate on a project soon.

Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan have featured together in films such as Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Mohabbatein, Bhootnath, and Paheli, among others. Fans of both the stars are eagerly waiting for a film that would cast them together again.

