Can you guess who Farhan Akhtar is dressed as in this retro look?

Farhan Akhtar has been one talented name in the industry and we can assuredly tell that the actor has given nothing but promising characters in every film. The characters played by Farhan are always very promising and stay memorable. Acing on the fashion front also, Farhan has never failed to impress us with his picks!

Recently, the actor was spotted wearing dark chocolate brown bell-bottoms with a well fitted white shirt and a brown waistcoat having white prints on it, giving us all the retro vibes. Finishing the look the actor wore black boots with it. And, all we have to say is "How dapper!" does he look!

The look is totally retro and Farhan pulled it off with utter ease which also complimented him very much. Farhan has always made a remarkable impression in movies as well as in the fashion game and has always played better with colors and styles!

The actor is having a busy time preparing for the upcoming release and has been dropping snippets of the film here and there. The fans are extremely excited to see him in another new avatar, as the actor has always aced films of varied genres. Farhan comes to the screen to deliver his best every single time.

After acing the role of an athlete in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Akhtar is all set to step into the boxing ring for Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra directorial Toofan, which is an Excel Entertainment production in association with ROMP pictures and will be hitting the screens on October 2, 2020.

