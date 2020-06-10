Can you guess who just called Ishaan Khatter one of the best dancers in Bollywood?

Touted as one of the most promising newcomers in the movie business, Ishaan Khatter has managed to win audiences with his powerful performance in his films Beyond The Clouds and Dhadak. After having a horde of compliments come his way, Ishaan now has some really exciting projects up his sleeves.

Enjoying more than a million fanbase on social media, Khatter often interacts with his followers and even shares videos of him dancing. What's interesting is that other than fans, some of the biggest names from the industry including actors, choreographers and even filmmakers are in awe of Ishaan's dancing skills. Just recently, ace choreographer Caesar Gonsalves did an Instagram Live with the star and was all praise for him. Talking about a song sequence in Ishaan's upcoming project, 'Khaali Peeli', Caesar called Ishaan one of the best dancers in the entertainment industry and regarded him with the likes of Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor and Tiger Shroff.

Caesar Gonsalves said, "In all interviews, people keep on asking that there are two-three names in Bollywood - Shahid Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan or Tiger Shroff, who's a better dancer? I think one name is going to be added soon - Ishaan Khatter. When I saw you dancing Ishaan, I knew you're going to rock. Your name is going to be added in this list."

On the professional front, Ishaan Khatter will be next seen opposite Ananya Panday in 'Khali Peeli'. He will also play the lead in the official adaptation of Vikram Seth's 'A Suitable Boy', which is being helmed by Mira Nair.

