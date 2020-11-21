Can you recognise Bhavana Pandey in these throwback pictures?

We recently came across some unseen photos of Bhavana Panday from her college days when she was doing her B.Com Honours in Delhi. Check out these photos that will surely leave you surprised as well.





In the photos, Bhavana can be seen having a good time with friends from her college, Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi University. It's a fairly unknown fact that Bhavana was a pass out from Shri Ram College of commerce.

In fact, Bhavana is still in touch with her college friends and they keep having annual reunions to catch up with each other's lives.

We have one more. This one shows her enjoying a vacation with her bestie.

And not only college, we also got our hands on a picture from her school days. Want to see the picture? Here it is:

Who would have known that this schoolgirl will one day end up being a celebrity.

Bhavana Pandey is currently trending on social media, thanks to her upcoming Netflix show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. In the show, Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Seema Khan and Bhavana Pandey will give a glimpse of their homes and lives, giving a sneak peek into what it takes to be oh-so-fabulous. The show is set to premire on November 27, 2020.

Coming back to Bhavna, she married actor Chunky Panday in January 1998. The couple has two daughters, Ananya Panday and Rysa Panday. In an interview, Bhavana revealed an interesting fact about Ananya. "Ananya is literally a honeymoon baby. We were married in January 1998, and she was born in October. People were actually calculating if I conceived her before or after marriage. We still had to discover each other and then we had this beautiful baby. She has been with us from our first anniversary."