Can you recognise who this Bollywood actor is?

Tiger Shroff is leaving no stone unturned in his preparation for Baaghi 3. The actor is currently shooting for the movie in Serbia and shares pictures to keep the fans updated. Earlier, the actor shared a picture of his back and how it is bruised with cuts and scrapes from shooting for action sequences.

Time and again, Tiger proves his dedication to his art and skill and justifies why he is the youngest action star. He leaves no stones unturned when it comes to giving his best performance for any and every scene that he performs for. The actor's dedication is one of the major reasons why he has an incredible fanbase!

He wrote - First set of scrapes and minor cuts from the battlefield And hopefully last, take a look:

The actor is currently on a high with War becoming the biggest blockbuster of 2019. The action blockbuster has earned 317 crores and it's still running successfully in many theatres.

Tiger Shroff is currently shooting for Baaghi 3 in the tough terrains of Serbia. This time, he is joined by his Baaghi co-star Shraddha Kapoor. The pair will reunite after three years. Baaghi 3 is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Helmed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3 is expected to be released in 2020.

