MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Can you recognise who this Bollywood actor is?

Updated: Nov 25, 2019, 18:03 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Known for lethal action and hardcore stunts, this Bollywood actor knows no bounds and fear

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Tiger Shroff
Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff is leaving no stone unturned in his preparation for Baaghi 3. The actor is currently shooting for the movie in Serbia and shares pictures to keep the fans updated. Earlier, the actor shared a picture of his back and how it is bruised with cuts and scrapes from shooting for action sequences.

Time and again, Tiger proves his dedication to his art and skill and justifies why he is the youngest action star. He leaves no stones unturned when it comes to giving his best performance for any and every scene that he performs for. The actor's dedication is one of the major reasons why he has an incredible fanbase!

He wrote - First set of scrapes and minor cuts from the battlefield And hopefully last, take a look:

The actor is currently on a high with War becoming the biggest blockbuster of 2019. The action blockbuster has earned 317 crores and it's still running successfully in many theatres.

Tiger Shroff is currently shooting for Baaghi 3 in the tough terrains of Serbia. This time, he is joined by his Baaghi co-star Shraddha Kapoor. The pair will reunite after three years. Baaghi 3 is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Helmed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3 is expected to be released in 2020.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

tiger shroffbollywood newsEntertainment News

Kriti Sanon speaks on comparison with Priyanka Chopra's Kashibai role

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK