Can you spot a snake in this picture?

A picture which went viral on the internet has taught a lesson on how to act appropriately around the wild. In the picture, two children are seen on a dirt track in Eskadale as a highly venomous snake is seen lurking inches away.

Snake Catcher Victoria Australia posted the image on Facebook and used it as an opportunity to explain how can one handle such things.

According to Snake Catcher Victoria Australia, the snake in this particular picture saw the children coming and "watched as they unknowingly skipped past."

Can you spot the snake? Here's a zoomed-in version:

The picture has garnered 3.2k likes and nearly 690 shares.

Snake Catcher Victoria Australia further said, "Really goes to show that snakes are not aggressive and just need respect."

