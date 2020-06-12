Can you spot Arjun Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor in this throwback photo?

Throwback Thursday is the new trend during the lockdown. People can't stop but share good old memories on social media. Now, its Arjun Kapoor who has given a glimpse of his teenage days, along with his BFF Kunal Rawal and sister Sonam Kapoor. The entire group looks a lot of fun in the picture. Check it out!

Arjun Kapoor with Sonam Kapoor, Kunal Rawal and friends/picture courtesy: Arjun Kapoor's Instagram account

Was it easy for you to spot Sonam Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor in this major throwback picture? Funny, isn't it?

Arjun Kapoor, who will be next seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, shared in a media interaction how he wishes to play a detective on-screen. The actor stated, "Whenever I could catch Byomkesh Bakshi as a kid, I remember I enjoyed it thoroughly. For me, Byomkesh was what a hero should be. Slick, super-intelligent, and charismatic, he is one of the best sleuths that I have seen on screen! I have been watching Byomkesh on TV again and it is pure nostalgia for me!"

"The best thing about Byomkesh was that he solved intelligent crimes and that hooked me on. The writing, the cleverness of the cases got me interested. The show still hooks you thoroughly and that’s what great writing, great acting can do. Great content can become timeless and universal," Arjun Kapoor further added.

And here foes the confession! "Since then, I had always wanted to play a detective who saves the day and saves lives. I got to live my childhood dream by playing an undercover agent and saving the country in India’s Most Wanted! I still hope I get to play a detective on-screen one day!"

Lately, the 'Aurangzeb' star has been quite active on social media as he keeps updating his fans on his quarantine activities. Earlier, Arjun shared a funny video showcasing how all the cricket lovers are managing to keep up with the sport amid quarantine. The actor also tagged his cricketer friend Virat Kohli and asked if he relates to the video. The actor is constantly sharing some sweet memories on Instagram with his social media followers and loved ones.

Speaking of Sonam Kapoor, the actress turned 35 on June 9, 2020, and the family hosted a home party for the birthday girl. Wishing the birthday girl, Arjun Kapoor posted a sweet picture where the brother-sister duo is seen hugging. Take a look!

On the professional front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in The Zoya Factor, which failed at the box-office. Abhishek Sharma directorial, also starring Dulquer Salmaan. Before this romantic comedy, Sonam Kapoor was seen playing a homosexual character in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, opposite Rajkummar Rao and Regina Cassandra. Now, the actress is gearing up for Sujoy Ghosh's next production, which is the remake of the Korean film, Blind.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news