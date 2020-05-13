Can you spot the fishing cat in this picture?

Amid lockdown, we all keep scrolling through social media endlessly and when some optical illusion or puzzle gets our attention, we get our brains racking.

One picture which was shared on Twitter will get your attention and may be well worth your time.

Ramesh Pandey, an Indian Forest Service official, posted a picture of a forest area. “Spot the cat in the frame,” he tweeted along with the image. He explained that there’s a fishing cat hiding in the image.

For those unversed, Fishing cats are about twice the size of regular house cats and are listed as ‘endangered’ on the IUCN Red List, according to WWF India.

Pandey also mentioned that fishing cats prefer to live near water bodies and since they are adept swimmers, they enter water bodies frequently to prey on fish. They are known to even dive to catch fish.

Spot the cat in the frame. Though hardly seen deep inside jungles, Fishing cats prefer to live near waterbodies. Adept swimmer they enter waterbodies frequently to prey on fish. They are known to even dive to catch fish.#wildlife #cats #TeraiTales pic.twitter.com/ngqstE35yl — Ramesh Pandey IFS (@rameshpandeyifs) May 11, 2020

Not quite hard to find, is it?

Here's where it is:

I found Sir... pic.twitter.com/pDWSJQbLWr — Dr Daksh Gangwar (@DakshGangwar2) May 11, 2020

So how long did you take?

