Can you spot the fishing cat in this picture?

Updated: May 13, 2020, 11:32 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Fishing cats are about twice the size of regular house cats and are listed as 'endangered' on the IUCN Red List, according to WWF India.

Pic/Twitter
Amid lockdown, we all keep scrolling through social media endlessly and when some optical illusion or puzzle gets our attention, we get our brains racking.

One picture which was shared on Twitter will get your attention and may be well worth your time.

Ramesh Pandey, an Indian Forest Service official, posted a picture of a forest area. “Spot the cat in the frame,” he tweeted along with the image. He explained that there’s a fishing cat hiding in the image.

For those unversed, Fishing cats are about twice the size of regular house cats and are listed as ‘endangered’ on the IUCN Red List, according to WWF India.

Pandey also mentioned that fishing cats prefer to live near water bodies and since they are adept swimmers, they enter water bodies frequently to prey on fish. They are known to even dive to catch fish.

Not quite hard to find, is it?

Here's where it is:

So how long did you take?

