Can you spot the tigers in this picture? Many netizens couldn't!

Updated: Mar 16, 2020, 14:27 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

This picture of tigers hidden in the grass is making rounds of social media and confusing netizens

Picture/Susanta Nanda IFS-Twitter
The internet has a many puzzling pictures that has baffled netizens online. From spotting the ‘real’ panda from a sea of panda plush toys to spotting a leopard from the bushes, the internet always has a puzzle to keep the netizens hooked. Now a picture of tigers hidden in the grass is making rounds of social media and confusing netizens.

Posted by Susanta Nanda IFS, the first picture shows a tiger hiding behind the tall grass and the second one shows a dense vegetation marred by the harsh sun. He threw a puzzle for his followers in which he captions, “Camouflaging & misdirection explained best. U can see one tiger in the left. Can you find  out how many are there in the right picture?(sic)”

When some users commented that they were not able to spot the tigers because of the low clarity of the picture, Nanda shared another picture of the same spot, which looked much clearer this time.

The pictures were posted on  Twitter last week, that received 452 likes and was retweeted 71 times saw many users racking their brains to spot the tigers. Many give up the challenge while many claimed to have spotted the tiger and posted pictures marking the spots.

Were you able to find the tigers in this picture?

