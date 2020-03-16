Can you spot the tigers in this picture? Many netizens couldn't!

The internet has a many puzzling pictures that has baffled netizens online. From spotting the ‘real’ panda from a sea of panda plush toys to spotting a leopard from the bushes, the internet always has a puzzle to keep the netizens hooked. Now a picture of tigers hidden in the grass is making rounds of social media and confusing netizens.

Posted by Susanta Nanda IFS, the first picture shows a tiger hiding behind the tall grass and the second one shows a dense vegetation marred by the harsh sun. He threw a puzzle for his followers in which he captions, “Camouflaging & misdirection explained best. U can see one tiger in the left. Can you find out how many are there in the right picture?(sic)”

Camouflaging & misdirection explained best. U can see one tiger in the left. Can you find out how many are there in the right picture? pic.twitter.com/zSvvjwAjvX — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) March 11, 2020

When some users commented that they were not able to spot the tigers because of the low clarity of the picture, Nanda shared another picture of the same spot, which looked much clearer this time.

It was not a challenge. It was to explain the evolution of the colours of tiger skin to function in 2 ways for survival. Will elaborate that later. Here is a better one of the same. Can u please identify now? pic.twitter.com/Ya808Wf6Me — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) March 11, 2020

The pictures were posted on Twitter last week, that received 452 likes and was retweeted 71 times saw many users racking their brains to spot the tigers. Many give up the challenge while many claimed to have spotted the tiger and posted pictures marking the spots.

Right picture : perhaps it's more of a case of hiding well, less of camouflaging.ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Kumar Sankalp (@KumarSa30888100) March 12, 2020

I can't see any on the right..seems I am already old !!! — murthygvsn (@murthygvsn) March 11, 2020

Well only if you had posted on high resolution! pic.twitter.com/72iWFM7rel — Aloknand Ravishankar (@aloknandr) March 14, 2020

Please tell me I am right pic.twitter.com/GHeiQ0Uf4D — praveshkumar yadav (@Drpraveshyadav) March 13, 2020

Were you able to find the tigers in this picture?

