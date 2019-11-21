Can you suggest a crazy caption for Sunny Leone's latest Instagram post?

Sunny Leone often shows her comical side to her fans via her interviews and Instagram and Twitter posts. Her latest post on Instagram is proof of the same. It's a post that requires all of us to think of a crazy caption for her. This seems like a sort of puzzle.

She could be seen in a large bucket filled with grapes and squeezing two grape pieces, captioning her post - So many crazy captions come to mind.

Have a look at the post right here:

She keeps posting some crazy and funny posts on her Instagram account, as stated above. One of the more recent ones was when she could be seen playing soccer but the caption read - What's my name, what's my name? Take a look:

In another post, she wrote - Such an amazing thing about to drop!!! Huge!!! Have a look right here:

The actress came to the limelight when she participated in the reality show, Bigg Boss 4, in 2010. She was signed by Mahesh Bhatt for his film Jism 2 during her tenure in the house. It has been seven years and Leone has been working continuously, increasing her fan base year after year.

Her song, Laila, from Shah Rukh Khan's Raees, became a huge sensation back in 2016 when it released and we are missing her on the celluloid. Another major sensation was the song, Baby Doll, from Ragini MMS 2, one of the biggest sleeper hits of 2014. Can we expect her in a Hindi film again anytime soon?

