Canada bus crash: Donald Trump calls up Justin Trudeau, conveys condolences

Donald Trump

After Canada's junior league hockey team met with a fatal accident on Friday, US President Donald Trumpspoke to his Canadian counterpart to offer his condolences. Trump took to his Twitter account to say, 'Just spoke to @JustinTrudeau to pay my highest respect and condolences to the families of the terrible Humboldt Team tragedy. May God be with them all.'

On Friday night, 14 people, including the members of Canada's junior league hockey team, lost their lives when the bus in which they were travelling collided with a lorry in western Canada's Saskatchewan province. The bus was headed towards Nipawin town for a Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League semifinals playoff game when the crash happened north of Tisdale city. As per the media reports, 28 people were on-board including the bus driver.

Just spoke to @JustinTrudeau to pay my highest respect and condolences to the families of the terrible Humboldt Team tragedy. May God be with them all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 7, 2018

