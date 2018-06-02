Canada hits US with billions in retaliatory tariffs in steel row

"These tariffs are an affront to the long standing security partnership between Canada and the US, and in particular, an affront to the thousands of Canadians who have fought and died alongside their American brothers in arms,"

Canada hit back at steep US tariffs on aluminium and steel on Thursday, announcing retaliatory duties on up to $12.8 billion in American imports. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the US tariffs were "totally unacceptable."

"These tariffs are an affront to the long standing security partnership between Canada and the US, and in particular, an affront to the thousands of Canadians who have fought and died alongside their American brothers in arms," he said, noting the US national security justification for its measures. "We have to believe that at some point, common sense will prevail. But, we see no sign of that in this action today by the US administration," the prime minister said.

Tweet talk

Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump:

Canada has treated our Agricultural business and Farmers very poorly for a very long period of time. Highly restrictive on Trade! They must open their markets and take down their trade barriers! They report a really high surplus on trade with us. Do Timber & Lumber in US?