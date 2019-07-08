Canada Open: Parupalli Kashyap enters final

badminton

Kashyap, seeded sixth, came from a game down to pip Wang 14-21, 21-17, 21-18 in a hard-fought semi-final contest that lasted an hour and 10 minutes

Parupalli Kashyap

Calgary: The 2014 Commonwealth Games champion Parupalli Kashyap produced yet another stellar show to enter the men's singles final of Canada Open, outplaying fourth seed Wang Tzu Wei of Chinese Taipei in a gruelling three-game encounter here.

Kashyap, seeded sixth, came from a game down to pip Wang 14-21, 21-17, 21-18 in a hard-fought semi-final contest that lasted an hour and 10 minutes on Saturday night.

By virtue of this win, Kashyap, 32, has extended his head-to-head record against Wang to 3-0. He had defeated the World No. 30 at the India Open in March earlier this year.

The Indian will take on unseeded Li Shi Feng of China in the title clash.

Feng had defeated Koki Watanabe of Japan 20-22, 21-10, 21-11 in the other semi-final.

The last time Kashyap had reached the finals of an event was at the Austrian International challenger last year.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates