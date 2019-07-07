Canada Open: Parupalli Kashyap enters semi-finals

badminton

Sixth seed Kashyap, a former World top 10 player, outwitted France's Lucas Claerbout 12-21, 23-21, 24-22 in a quarter-final

Parupalli Kashyap

Calgary: Former Commonwealth Games champion Parupalli Kashyap produced another gutsy performance to enter the men's singles semi-finals at the USD 75,000 Canada Open Super 100 tournament here.

Sixth seed Kashyap, a former World top 10 player, outwitted France's Lucas Claerbout 12-21, 23-21, 24-22 in a quarter-final lasting an hour and 16 minutes.

Kashyap, who had reached the semi-finals at India Open Super 500 tournament, next faces Chinese Taipei's Wang Tzu Wei, who is seeded fourth.

However, reigning national champion Sourabh Verma couldn't extended his run in the tournament, losing 15-21, 11-21 to Li Shi Feng of China in a 38-minute match.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates