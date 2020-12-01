Canada PM Justin Trudeau backs farmers' protest; Shiv Sena says India's internal matter

Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh have been protesting at the Delhi borders since November 26

Backing the Indian farmers agitating against the new farm laws, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday said, “Canada will always be there to defend the rights of peaceful protest.”

Noting that the situation is ‘concerning’, the 48-year-old leader said, “The news coming out of India about the protest by farmers. The situation is concerning and we're all very worried about family and friends. I know that's a reality for many of you. Let me remind you, Canada will always be there to defend the rights of peaceful protest.”

Trudeau made this statement at an online event to mark the 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak.

“We believe in the importance of dialogue and that's why, we've reached out to multiple means, directly to the India authorities to highlight our concerns. This is a moment for all of us to pull together,” he said.

Reacting to Trudeau’s remarks, Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi said that the farmers’ protest is ‘India's internal matter’.

“Dear @JustinTrudeau, touched by your concern but India's internal issue is not fodder for another nation's politics. Pls respect the courtesies that we always extend to other nations. Request PM @narendramodi ji to resolve this impasse before other countries find it okay to opine,” Chaturvedi tweeted.

Dear @JustinTrudeau ,touched by your concern but India’s internal issue is not fodder for another nation’s politics.Pls respect the courtesies that we always extend to other nations.

Request PM @narendramodi ji to resolve this impasse before other countries find it okay to opine. — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) December 1, 2020

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a statement on Trudeau’s remarks. “We've seen some ill-informed comments by Canadian leaders relating to farmers in India. These are unwarranted especially when pertaining to internal affairs of a democratic country. It's also best that diplomatic conversations aren't misrepresented for political purposes, MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said.

Thousands of farmers continued to rally on the Delhi borders, even as their leaders agreed to hold parleys with the Centre regarding their demands. A group of 36 farmer leaders was on way to the talks' venue in the central Delhi.

Of the 36 farmer union leaders, 30 hail from Punjab and remaining six owe allegiance to Sanyukt Kishan Morcha and other farmer organisations from Haryana and other places.

The leaders and representatives of farmers' unions decided to accept the central government's invitation to hold talks after a three-hour-long meeting at the Singhu entry point on the Delhi-Ambala route.

The group will discuss with the central government their demands, including rollback of three farm laws enacted in September.

On Tuesday, the farmer leaders held a meeting to decide their response to Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar's invitation for talks a day earlier.

Before the farmers took the decision to hold talks with the government, a high-level Ministerial committee meeting, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, was held at BJP President JP Nadda's residence here. The meeting was also attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Agriculture Minister, and Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh have been protesting at the Delhi borders since November 26.

Currently, these farmers are staying put at Delhi's Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders on the Delhi-Ambala, Delhi-Hisar and Delhi-Ghaziabad routes respectively, demanding repeal of three farm laws enacted in September.

